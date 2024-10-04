Selena Gomez is proof that the little black dress is anything but basic. While promoting her latest film Emilia Pérez, the actress, 32, has continuously demonstrated that her tried-and-true fashion formula leaves plenty of room for stylish reinvention.

The difference is in the details. Just ask Gomez’s stylist Erin Walsh, who recently revealed that the actress’s press tour wardrobe is defined by “powerfully feminine” all-black looks that don’t shy away from texture. Gomez, too, is something of an LBD connoisseur and in recent months, has been wearing the closet staple for countless public appearances, sometimes donning dual black dresses only a few hours apart.

For the New York Film Festival premiere of Emilia Pérez on Monday, September 30, Gomez enlisted the help of Vera Wang. The designer, 75, created a custom look just for the occasion. A floor-length crepe de chine halter gown tied with a giant bow at the nape of the neck, it made a strong statement coming and going.

Gomez dialed up the drama with matching black arm warmers, towering black patent-leather Giuseppe Zanotti platforms and an awe-inspiring selection of Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The platinum-and-diamond pear-shaped drop earrings and practically blinding Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock ring were the opposite of demure. In fact, they all but stole the show.

After the red carpet was rolled up, Gomez changed into a proper LBD for a post-premiere dinner at Nobu in downtown New York City. She paired a black lace minidress with black tights and pointy-toe Jimmy Choo pumps then added a touch of menswear tailoring with a black Saint Laurent tuxedo jacket. Never one to shy away from sparkle, she carried a satin Roger Vivier envelope clutch embellished with an eye-catching crystal buckle.

On Tuesday, Gomez stepped out again, this time in a Wolford bodysuit and twill Prada miniskirt, which featured a gold safety pin brooch and a leather logo patch. She completed the ensemble with a Prada micro bag, Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels and a set of Eriness platinum-and-diamond earrings that were nothing short of glamorous.

The next day, Gomez and her fellow Emilia Pérez castmates were awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres at Villa Albertine, the French Institute for Culture and Education. For her part, Gomez nailed the art of French-girl style in a Saint Laurent tuxedo dress that was equal parts simple and striking. Her look was decidedly elegant with sheer black Wolford tights, Christian Louboutin black suede pumps (with a chic pointed-toe, of course), a couple of gold Jennifer Fisher rings and matching Mimosa earrings.