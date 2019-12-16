Selena Gomez is gearing up for the launch of her new album in style! Set to drop in January, the 27-year-old singer is currently preparing for its arrival with a worldwide promotional tour — and thankfully, that means we get to see a whole lot of fashionable ‘fits from the hitmaker.
While in London for just 24-hours on December 11, the singer donned so many stylish ensembles, including our favorite combination of all: a zebra-print fur coat, styled with Louis Vuitton boots. The best part about the look is that the on-trend topper is from the Spanish fast-fashion retailer Mango. See, stars really are just like Us!
The Pinterest-worthy outfit included the Belted Faux Fur Coat ($300) from the buzzy fashion chain and Louis Vuitton Star Trail Ankle Boots ($1,480). Underneath the statement-making coat, she donned a black turtleneck with straight-leg jeans that give the look a vintage feel. To accessorize, she wore sunglasses and swiped on brownish-red lipstick.
If you think that fashion moment’s iconic, it’s important to note that Gomez debuted even more crazy-good looks during that quick trip to London. According to the photos, the stars’ secret weapon was a black top, which she styled with an array of fun pants and coats.
Earlier in the day on December 11, Gomez visited Kiss FM wearing an all-denim outfit that made her look straight out of the ‘90s. Later on that evening, the former Disney star changed into a pair of sequined gold pants perfect for the holiday season. She toned down the sparkly look with a long camel-colored trench coat.
On top of the fire fashion looks, Gomez is also slaying the hair game on tour. Celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino posted a photo of the “Lose You to Love Me” singer wearing the aforementioned all-denim outfit with choppy bangs. Marino captioned the pic, “New shag 💇🏻♀️ for London promo.”
