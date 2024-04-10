Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shanina Shaik just proved the power of a good blazer.

The model attended the CLD PR Pre-Coachella Festival House 2024 event in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, April 9. She wore a black one-piece athletic bodysuit, Bottega Veneta Orbit Sneakers and a large gray blazer.

While blazers are traditionally known as more formal, professional pieces, they’ve actually become a casual staple for fashionistas as of late. Shaik showed Us precisely how it’s done. Now it’s time to grab one for ourselves!

Get the PJ Paul Jones Casual Sport Coat Blazer (originally $69) on sale for just $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Shaik’s blazer had a menswear look, so we’re borrowing from the boys with this PJ Paul Jones blazer from Amazon. It comes in multiple shades of grey to help you match up with Shaik — but the color is ultimately your choice. There are 15 total to choose from!

Like Shaik’s, this blazer features two buttons, long lapels, a welt pocket at the chest and a pocket at each hip. It also has a cool patterned lining! Grab it as an unexpected athleisure piece, try it with jeans and a tee or — of course — wear it with a blouse and slacks to work!

Need to see some other options before completing your purchase? We figured! That’s why we picked out seven other (men’s and women’s) blazers similar to Shaik’s. Shop below!

Shop more grey blazers we love:

Not your style? Explore more sport coats and blazers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!