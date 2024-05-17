Shanina Shaik has, of course, mastered the model-off-duty look.

Shaik, 33, has been in France for the 77th Cannes Film Festival. While she donned a gown for the red carpet on Wednesday, May 15, she was spotted in a more casual look the following day.

Shaik wore a fitted long-sleeve black tee tucked into a pair of off-white pants featuring a wide-leg silhouette and a drawstring waistband. These are the perfect pants for summer — so we decided to find a similar pair on Amazon!

Get the Afitne Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Casual Pants for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Please welcome these Afitne pants to your wardrobe! Not all summer occasions (or outfits) call for shorts or skirts, but these trousers offer a lighter and more suitable option for warm weather than jeans or woolen work pants.

These pants are made of a terylene, rayon and linen blend, giving the fabric a breathable feel while skipping the excessive wrinkling. Like Shaik’s, they have a stretchy drawstring waistband, side pockets and a flowy fit. They come in five colors as well — sizes S-XXL!

Looking for a slightly different shade? A cropped design, perhaps? Check out seven other similar pairs of pants we spotted on our search below!

Shop other similar pants we love:

Not your style? Explore more pants here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!