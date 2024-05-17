Your account
Stylish

Copy Shanina Shaik’s Casual Cannes Look With These $28 Lookalike Pants

By
Shanina Shaik in Cannes on May 16, 2024.
Shanina Shaik in Cannes on May 16, 2024.

Shanina Shaik has, of course, mastered the model-off-duty look.

Shaik, 33, has been in France for the 77th Cannes Film Festival. While she donned a gown for the red carpet on Wednesday, May 15, she was spotted in a more casual look the following day.

Shaik wore a fitted long-sleeve black tee tucked into a pair of off-white pants featuring a wide-leg silhouette and a drawstring waistband. These are the perfect pants for summer — so we decided to find a similar pair on Amazon!

Shanina Shaik in Cannes on May 16, 2024.
Shanina Shaik in Cannes on May 16, 2024.
See it!

Get the Afitne Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Casual Pants for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Please welcome these Afitne pants to your wardrobe! Not all summer occasions (or outfits) call for shorts or skirts, but these trousers offer a lighter and more suitable option for warm weather than jeans or woolen work pants.

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

These pants are made of a terylene, rayon and linen blend, giving the fabric a breathable feel while skipping the excessive wrinkling. Like Shaik’s, they have a stretchy drawstring waistband, side pockets and a flowy fit. They come in five colors as well — sizes S-XXL!

amazon-afitne-pants

Afitne Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Casual Pants

$29
See it!

Looking for a slightly different shade? A cropped design, perhaps? Check out seven other similar pairs of pants we spotted on our search below!

Shop other similar pants we love:

amazon-cnjxjcd-pants
You save: 20%

Cnjxjcd Linen-Blend Pants

$30$37
See it!
Zhanchtong Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants

Zhanchtong Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants

$28
See it!
amazon-splendid-pants

Splendid Annika Wide-Leg Pants

$188
See it!

Not your style? Explore more pants here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

In this article

Shanina Shaik

