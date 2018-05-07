Stylish loves the breezy look of a fresh blowout (who doesn’t?) but heading to the salon every time we want bouncy waves or a sleek, frizz-free style isn’t always feasible. Luckily, the Mecca of blowouts, Drybar has us all covered. The blowout chain offers a “Texture Toolkit” which includes some of its best-selling products so you can get stylist-quality for less than the price of four trips to the salon.

The kit includes the Triple Sec texturizing spray which adds instant volume and body, the Whiskey Fix styling paste, a pomade to add medium hold to hair without making it sticky, the 3-Day Bender curling iron, hair clips for effortless sectioning and the Tiny Tress Press Detailing Iron which lets perfectionists touch-up on the go or get at hard-to-reach spots. Basically, it has everything you need to make the whole process fool proof.

This is assuming, of course, that you’re an accomplished at-home hairstylist. If you’re still collecting tips to getting it perfect (and who isn’t?), Drybar founder Alli Webb recommends always starting from “super clean and well-conditioned hair” because dirt, oil and residue can compromise bounce and shine. Be sure to go easy on product so as not to weigh down your locks, and remember: according to Webb, textured blowouts last longest because the added piece-i-ness will hide bends and bumps the pop up over a few days.

Happy blow-drying!

Get yours now: Snag the Drybar Texture Toolkit set for $175 (a $245 value — save $70!) at nordstrom.com!

