Partying prettily! With holiday season in full swing, we’re sure that you’re racking up dozens upon dozens of event invites. That’s why Lilliana Vazquez, a Today show contributor and founder of TheLVGuide.com, visited Stylish’s New York City offices to give Us the top three fashion staples we need for those fetes. Get all the details in today’s Red Carpet Daily, presented by DirecTV.

Pleated Metallic Skirt

If you don’t want to wear your #OOTN during the day, pack a pleated metallic skirt in your bag. You can keep on your cozy sweater or button-down shirt and swap your slacks for this sweeping piece. Try Forever 21’s Metallic Pleated Skirt ($24.90, forever21.com) on for size.

Velvet

Smooth operator! Leave your leather behind with the end of autumn, and slip on anything velvet for the colder months. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s September 14 plunging Ralph Lauren Collection maxi dress, accessorized with a jeweled choker, would be the perfect pick for an after-hours gala. But if you prefer your velvet in smaller doses, try a shoe like Aldo’s Sully boot ($130, aldoshoes.com).

Booties

“I have a big bootie problem, but I have no actual booty!” Vazquez jokes. But can you blame her? If you don’t feel like subjecting yourself to a painful evening of hobbling about in stilettos, try an ankle-length option with a lower heel to dance the night away. Asos’ Elijah Heeled Ankle Boots ($58, us.asos.com) would steal all the shine!

(Wardrobe: Prose & Poetry)

