Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Simone Ashley is bringing Bermuda shorts back.

The 29-year-old actress was spotted on Monday, May 13, in New York City, where she’s been promoting the upcoming season of Bridgerton, which premieres this Thursday, May 16. She doubled up on denim with a Prada jacket and matching light-wash Bermuda shorts, also rocking a black bra top and black loafers with white socks.

Ashley’s exact Prada shorts are available online, but with a $1,270 price tag, they may not be a realistic purchase. That doesn’t mean you can’t channel this look!

Get the MakeMeChic Long Denim Jean Shorts for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Bermuda shorts have woven in and out of the fashion world for decades, but Ashley just proved that they’re so in for 2024. Like her designer pair, these Amazon shorts have a high waistline and a hem that reaches down to the lower thigh. They come in light-wash blue too, along with a few other variations!

These denim shorts are available in sizes XS–L; there’s a helpful size guide in the Amazon photos if you need to check the measurements. They also have great reviews from shoppers, who say they “love the length” and that these shorts “fit like a glove”!

Looking for a longer length? A different wash or a stretchier fit? We’ve also picked out seven other pairs of Bermuda shorts below, so you can find your favorite!

Shop more Bermuda shorts we love:

Not your style? Explore more denim shorts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!