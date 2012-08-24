Skinny Emma Stone Wears “Happy Effing Birthday” T-Shirt on the Beach

Forget a romantic dinner or an exotic vacation getaway: Emma Stone celebrated her boyfriend Andrew Garfield's 29th birthday by showing off her freakin' flair for fashion.

During a trip to a Malibu, Calif., beach Monday, the 23-year-old showcased her slender bod in jean shorts, paired with a white t-shirt emblazoned with the celebratory phrase 'Happy f–king birthday" tied at the middle to flash her taut abs. The duo returned to the water Tuesday to steal kisses in the sand; Stone also watched her Amazing Spider-Man costar boyfriend surf.

Though they met during Spider-Man auditions, the couple went public with their romance in November 2011, and British actor Garfield has said he fell for Stone almost immediately after their first meeting.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's rising stars

"We got on really well as people, in between [takes]," Garfield told MTV News. "That was the fun stuff: In between, we'd just mess around and I felt, 'Ah, this is different.' I wasn't really aware of what was happening in the screen test. She keeps you on your toes and that wakes you up. That was the beginning."

PHOTOS: Stars who found love on set

Stone is equally as appreciative of her man and the way he made their time on set fly by. "Andrew is one of the most giving actors I've ever worked with," she told Teen Vogue. "If I needed to get to a place of love or sadness in a scene, he'd leave messages on my phone to replay, or slip in lines off camera for a different reaction than what was scripted. He gave me so much to react to."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!