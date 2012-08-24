Stylish

Skinny Emma Stone Wears “Happy Effing Birthday” T-Shirt on the Beach

By
Spiderman lovebirds Emma Stone and AndrewGarfield kissing on the beach in Malibu on August 21, 2012.  X17online.com

Forget a romantic dinner or an exotic vacation getaway: Emma Stone celebrated her boyfriend Andrew Garfield's 29th birthday by showing off her freakin' flair for fashion.

During a trip to a Malibu, Calif., beach Monday, the 23-year-old showcased her slender bod in jean shorts, paired with a white t-shirt emblazoned with the celebratory phrase 'Happy f–king birthday" tied at the middle to flash her taut abs. The duo returned to the water Tuesday to steal kisses in the sand; Stone also watched her Amazing Spider-Man costar boyfriend surf.

While throwing a bech birthday party for Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone wears a shirt which reads 'Happy F#cking Birthday" on August 20, 2012. RS-Sasha/X17online.com

Though they met during Spider-Man auditions, the couple went public with their romance in November 2011, and British actor Garfield has said he fell for Stone almost immediately after their first meeting.

"We got on really well as people, in between [takes]," Garfield told MTV News. "That was the fun stuff: In between, we'd just mess around and I felt, 'Ah, this is different.' I wasn't really aware of what was happening in the screen test. She keeps you on your toes and that wakes you up. That was the beginning."

Stone is equally as appreciative of her man and the way he made their time on set fly by. "Andrew is one of the most giving actors I've ever worked with," she told Teen Vogue. "If I needed to get to a place of love or sadness in a scene, he'd leave messages on my phone to replay, or slip in lines off camera for a different reaction than what was scripted. He gave me so much to react to."

