Stylish

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello Steam Up the Red Carpet With Their Gorgeousness: See the Sexy Photos!

By
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello at the 'Hot Pursuit' premiere.
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello turned up the heat at the Hot Pursuit premiere in L.A. on April 30. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com

So much gorgeousness in one frame!

Sofia Vergara brought her fiancé, Joe Manganiello, as her sexy date to the Hot Pursuit premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 30. One question: Could two people be more beautiful?!

PHOTOS: Sofia and Joe's sexiest PDA moments

The Modern Family actress, 42, worked her hourglass body in a gold-embroidered lace cocktail dress by George Chakra Couture, teamed with a pink diamond Harry Kotlar ring and insanely high ankle-strap platforms. The shoes gave her a boost next to the hulking Magic Mike XXL star, 38, who sizzled by her side in a heather-gray suit sans tie.

PHOTOS: Sofia Vergara's sexiest red carpet dresses

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello - Hot Pursuit premiere
The sexy couple shared a smooch at the Hot Pursuit premiere in L.A. on April 30. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com

While both stars' ensembles were more than flattering, the adoring looks they shared made us swoon most of all! Vergara was snapped grinning and laughing alongside her beau, even going in for a hug and a smooch.

PHOTOS: Reese's preppy-chic street style

Abby James and Reese Witherspoon - Hot Pursuit premiere
So cute! Reese Witherspoon and her niece, Abby James, walked the carpet together at the L.A. premiere of Hot Pursuit. Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

Of course, the lovebirds weren't the only two adorable souls on the red carpet at the premiere! Vergara's costar and new bestie, Reese Witherspoon (in Prabal Gurung), brought her niece, Abby James (clad in a purple floral dress). The mini-Reese plays the younger version of the actress' cop character in their film, and as a bonus, got to attend the premiere with her aunt. 

Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara - Hot Pursuit premiere
Photobomb! Sofia Vergara sneaked behind her costar, Reese Witherspoon, at the Hot Pursuit premiere in L.A. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

PHOTOS: Reese's bikini body through the years

Speaking to Us Weekly on the red carpet, the Legally Blonde alum could not stop gushing about her costar. "[Sofia's] just as wonderful in person as she is on screen," Witherspoon said. "She’s just lovable. She had us all laughing the whole time. You look behind the camera and the camera guy was shaking, because she's just so funny!"

Last night in a nutshell… @sofiavergara #HotPursuit #Premiere (She always dresses like this…????)

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 1, 2015 at 7:00am PDT

And the laughs kept coming at the afterparty! That's where the Colombian beauty did a quick change into a festive off-the-shoulder look, complete with a floral headpiece. "Last night in a nutshell…" Witherspoon captioned an Instagram shot of the pair, adding jokingly, "(She always dresses like this…)" 

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!