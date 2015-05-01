So much gorgeousness in one frame!

Sofia Vergara brought her fiancé, Joe Manganiello, as her sexy date to the Hot Pursuit premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 30. One question: Could two people be more beautiful?!

PHOTOS: Sofia and Joe's sexiest PDA moments

The Modern Family actress, 42, worked her hourglass body in a gold-embroidered lace cocktail dress by George Chakra Couture, teamed with a pink diamond Harry Kotlar ring and insanely high ankle-strap platforms. The shoes gave her a boost next to the hulking Magic Mike XXL star, 38, who sizzled by her side in a heather-gray suit sans tie.

PHOTOS: Sofia Vergara's sexiest red carpet dresses

While both stars' ensembles were more than flattering, the adoring looks they shared made us swoon most of all! Vergara was snapped grinning and laughing alongside her beau, even going in for a hug and a smooch.

PHOTOS: Reese's preppy-chic street style

Of course, the lovebirds weren't the only two adorable souls on the red carpet at the premiere! Vergara's costar and new bestie, Reese Witherspoon (in Prabal Gurung), brought her niece, Abby James (clad in a purple floral dress). The mini-Reese plays the younger version of the actress' cop character in their film, and as a bonus, got to attend the premiere with her aunt.

PHOTOS: Reese's bikini body through the years

Speaking to Us Weekly on the red carpet, the Legally Blonde alum could not stop gushing about her costar. "[Sofia's] just as wonderful in person as she is on screen," Witherspoon said. "She’s just lovable. She had us all laughing the whole time. You look behind the camera and the camera guy was shaking, because she's just so funny!"

Last night in a nutshell… @sofiavergara #HotPursuit #Premiere (She always dresses like this…????) A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 1, 2015 at 7:00am PDT

And the laughs kept coming at the afterparty! That's where the Colombian beauty did a quick change into a festive off-the-shoulder look, complete with a floral headpiece. "Last night in a nutshell…" Witherspoon captioned an Instagram shot of the pair, adding jokingly, "(She always dresses like this…)"

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!