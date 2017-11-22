Solange Knowles is the new face of Calvin Klein underwear, and she got to hand select her fellow models for the ‘Our Family. #MYCALVINS’ campaign. In her solo pic, the ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’ singer poses in a white high-waisted brief and bralette top on a quilted blanket, with her platinum blonde curls on display.

The group image for her campaign, shot by Willy Vanderperre, features singers/songwriters handpicked by Knowles, including Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness.

“The group is shot together as a ‘chosen’ musical family, illustrating the overarching message of the campaign,” the brand explained in a statement. “The evolved #MYCALVINS concept has family at its center, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt. This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families — both born and made — to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us.”

Beyonce’s sister also shared her excitement about modeling for the brand on Instagram, writing, “Big love to @calvinklein, raf simons, and the whole calvin team for this moment of celebrating my musical family, and for capturing us so authentically us. #MYCALVINS.”

This isn’t her first time striking a pose for a major brand. The stylish singer was the face of Michael Kors in 2016 as well as Armani Jeans and Madewell back in 2012.

