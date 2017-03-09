Sonya Walger: What’s in My Bag?

A self-professed “throwy-outy” person, Sonya Walger admits her Mansur Gavriel satchel is an exception. “It’s just a trash heap in there,” says the 42-year-old mom of daughter Billie, 4, and son Jake, 2 (with screenwriter Davey Holmes, 47). The U.K.-born star of ABC’s dramedy The Catch (Thursdays, 10 p.m.) digs in for Us.

AUTO CORRECT

“You can’t leave the house without a toy car if you’ve got a son. I even put one in my evening bag the other night just because I like having it with me.”

POP OF COLOR

“I have loads of lip balm and lip glosses. Eve Lom Kiss Mix is one that I love. I also use a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Amazing Grace. In a pinch, I’ll put some on my cheeks as a blush.”

BEST FOOT FORWARD

“I always have Band-Aids, ideally ones with princesses on them, because they’re the best. I just got back from New York. My L.A. feet fall apart after three days of walking in New York.”

SNOOZEFEST

“I’m a terrible sleeper, so I carry Unisom. If we’ve been out to dinner, I’ll pop one on the way home so I’m ready to fall asleep when I walk through the door.”

GETTING THE LEAD OUT

“There’s always a pencil in my bag. I put everything in pencil in my datebook. I live in L.A. — everyone’s flaky.”

Also in Sonya’s bag: Yves St. Laurent Touche Eclat, Sonya Dakar SPF 30, dental floss, neon no-tug hair ties, a size 4 diaper, Advil, a Moleskine journal, pilates socks, an iPhone 6, a Kindle, a yellow highlighter pen, Dove travel-size deodorant and her script for The Catch.

