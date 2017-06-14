Aimee Song, the fashion it girl behind the wildly popular Song of Style blog, is no stranger to success. The 30-year old has more than a few thriving businesses, including an interior design firm, clothing line and recently penned her first book, Capture Your Style. But just how exactly does the digital maven keep it all together? Aimee dished to Us Weekly what she does to keep herself organized.

Keep a Well-Stocked Workspace

Whether it’s planning out content for her blog or sketching out spaces for her design business, having a way to keep track of her ideas is essential to Song’s creative process.

“I have notebooks and sketchpads on pretty much every surface of my home and office,” she says. “Forgetting something, especially a great idea, is the worst thing, in my mind.”

Put Pen to Paper

“I write everything down,” she says. This proved particularly useful when writing her book Capture Your Style, in which she lays out the secrets to achieving her huge success on social media.

“Before submitting to my publisher, I had dozens of notebooks filled with ideas. Once it was all compiled, my editor and I printed out hard copies that we’d write notes on — I think there were about 100 sticky notes attached to it at any given time!”

Add a Personal Touch

Song says that it’s important to use a handwritten note whenever possible. She recently sent written thank-you’s to everyone who donated to non-profit organization charity: water for her birthday. “I think it’s a much more personal way to say thank you,” she says. “I make sure that it’s on a nice card stock and has a pretty design.”

Stay On Track

With a demanding schedule, productivity is key for Song. “When I’m home in L.A., my team and I meet in the morning to map out objectives for the day. We keep a printed calendar where we write down everything that’s proposed to happen,” she says.

