Tamra Judge’s Beauty Hacks for Makeup Removal, Smooth Skin and Cellulite

Tamra Judge may have an 8 p.m. bed time, but the 53-year-old reality star still makes time for a full-blown skincare routine before her head hits the pillow! The former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member broke down her 10-step routine for Us Weekly‘s latest installment of Beauty Sleep. Watch the exclusive video above and keep reading to get the Bravo personality’s tips and tricks for everything from smooth skin to stopping cellulite.

Wash the Day Away

After some downtime on her dock, the Vena CBD founder gets ready to cleanse — something she takes very seriously. “I’m going start off with my CeraVe Foaming Facial Wash. I use one of these little pads [Beauty 360 Cleanser Infused Facial Pads]to take my makeup off. I like to scrub and scrub and scrub,” she said, emphasizing the importance of exfoliation.

Second Times the Charm

While her first cleanse takes away most of her makeup, Judge always follows up with the Tao Clean Facial Brush “to get deep in there.” The brush, which retails for $73.51, helps exfoliate away dead skin cells.

Silky Smooth

“My next step might sound a little bit crazy to you, but I’m telling you it works,” the fitness guru teased while reaching for her Vertex Beauty Women’s Facial Razor. “I’ve been shaving my face once a week for quite a long time. And I’m telling you, your makeup goes on smoother. It just gets rid of all the peach fuzz on your face, the dry skin.”

A Holy Grial

Next up? Toner! “I’ve been using Dime Beauty for a long time … I just feel like they’re clean ingredients. I don’t have to worry about what I’m putting on my skin,” she told Us about the brand’s Super Skin Toner.

Some Anti-Aging Action

A “game changer” for her skin’s texture, the Bravo star uses Skinceuticals Retinol 0.5 once a week. “It will take away brown spots, it will take away fine lines. It makes your skin feel so beautiful, but it’s a process.”

Dry Skin Savior

If her skin is peeling or burning from the retinol, it’s Vena Miracle Manuka Multi-Use Cream to the rescue! With manuka honey, healing compounds and CBD, Judge said it has a “calming affect” on her skin.

Hydration Station

“Everybody needs hydration in their life,” Judge said while talking about her Vena Daily Hy Hydrating Serum, which is formulated with hyaluronic acid. “One drop is really all I need. It feels so, so good. It feels so soothing.”

Overnight Oasis

“This is a hydrating gel mask, but I use it as an overnight mask,” the Bravo star told Us about her Vena Total Hy Gel Mask. “You can leave it on for for 15 minutes and take it off — that’s what it’s used for. But, what I do is sleep in it … it makes a world of difference.”

Out of Habit

One of Judge’s favorite new beauty rituals? Using the Elfirly Fascia + Anti-Cellulite Roller on her arms and legs. “Sometimes I wake up with bruises all over me, but I feel like I’m doing something good. I feel like I’m rubbing off that cellulite, getting deep into the tissue, breaking up the fascia.”