Taylor Swift never forgets — at least when it comes to her fashion! The Grammy winner shared behind-the-scenes footage from the set of “Look What You Made Me Do” where she takes us on a wardrobe tour of “where the apocalypse of clothing has all congregated.”

The 27-year-old singer dug through all of the archived outfits and iconic looks from her entire career, including music videos, awards show appearances and more, to pull pieces that she’d wear in the “LWYMMD” video. “One of the craziest things about this video is that it’s kind of calling back to looks of previous album cycles … like this guy,” she explains, gesturing to her sequined red ringleader jacket from her Red tour. “I’ve sweated a lot of sweat in this guy, and she still kind of fits.”

Swift, who’s fresh-faced but rocking her signature red lip, shows off an ensemble she wore to the VMAs. “The first time I went pantsless,” Swift recalls. “We’re picking which looks are kind of the ones that we want to call attention to and have a little sarcastic look through memory lane.”

The most impressive part, besides all of the amazing clothing? Watch as Swift, surrounded by nine of her lookalikes, rattles off exactly when and where 10 previous outfits are from off the top of her head. While giving her outfit breakdown, Swift also reveals a major beauty regret of hers. “This is BMI Awards when I bleached my hair,” she shares. “That was a fun phase! Wow.”

We broke down hidden messages in the video before and one of them even starred an important dress: her Met Gala gown, which she laid to rest only to resurrect it at the end. Perhaps just like Taylor, the pale pink dress always bounces back.

