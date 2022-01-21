Tessa Thompson Is ‘Thrilled’ to Be the New Face of Armani Beauty

Beauty news! Tessa Thompson has been named the face of Armani Beauty — and the new gig is a bit of a pinch-me moment.

“So thrilled to say — after years of using @armanibeauty — I’m so proud to become one of their global ambassadors. It’s truly surreal to represent a brand I’ve always admired. I can’t wait for you to see what we are creating together,” the 38-year-old actress captioned her Instagram post announcing the news.

Thompson, who is joining celebrity ambassadors including Cate Blanchett, Adria Arjona, Barbara Palvin, and more, will be the face of both the Luminous Silk Foundation and Lip Power.

The former, which has a shade range spanning 40 colors, holds a special significance to the Westworld star. She’s been a natural fan of the medium-coverage cult favorite for years, as it was one of the few products that matched her skin tone.

“There are so many times that I’d look red or I look orange. My undertone is yellow,” she told Allure. “For so many women of color, depending on the part of your face, you need different products. Armani is very conscious of that.”

While she has a glam squad on speed dial for red carpet appearances and such, Thompson has picked up a few tips and tricks for doing her own makeup on the daily.

“I put my foundation on with my fingers, although sometimes I’ll use a sponge,” she explained. “Typically, I like to use moisturizer and then mix a little foundation into it and make a little cream. That’s what I’ll use all over my face.”

As for lips? She’s a big fan of over-lining and channeling all the Y2K vibes. Thompson told Vanity Fair that she’s been doing the technique for years. “My older sister actually used to do this so I was copying her — the liner that was really dark and then the inside was not dark, which is actually really fab.”

While Thompson is overjoyed to be working with the beauty house in a professional capacity, Armani is just as thrilled to be teaming up with the Creed star.

“My idea of beauty applies to every woman as it enhances her personality and uniqueness,” Giorgio Armani said in a press release shared with Us Weekly. “Thompson struck me with the radiant energy she exudes, the vibrant calmness of her way of being. I am delighted to be able to work with her and express a new facet of the feminine kaleidoscope of Armani beauty.”