Tiffani Thiessen has no regrets when it comes to her hairstyles or fashion moments through the years. In an exclusive video interview for her partnership with Nutri-Grain, the Saved by the Bell alum sits down with Us to relive some of her most iconic hairstyles and ensembles through the years — starting with a trip back to 1989.

The first hairdo: a major throwback to the Saved by the Bell cast’s first press party. The actress rocked her character Kelly Kapowski’s signature voluminous, feathered bangs. “I remember it being one of the first things that we did as a cast,” she said. “I was just dressing how I wanted to dress. I didn’t think people would pay attention.”

Next brings Us to the star’s nostalgic up-do featuring face-framing tendrils. “Oh, yeah, the up-do,” Thiessen laughs, reflecting on the red carpet event from 1990. “I still have that dress in my closet. The dress was a little risqué. I felt like I was showing a lot of my back.”

Perhaps, most iconically, she debuted blonde hair in 2001. “I fell in love with it, she said. “I loved being blonde. I kept it for quite some time, and then I ended up going blonde again for my wedding.”

One of her favorite haircuts of all? The dark brown hair with caramel highlights layered with asymmetrical fringe that she embraced in 2003. “I had a show called Fast Lane on Fox for a season, so that was a great haircut that I had then.”

Onto to the early aughts — when the infamous “pouf” hairstyle was all the rage. “I loved that little pouf,” Thiessen said, reflecting on a 2005 look in which she sports the aforementioned blonde hair. “I have such a round face that I would try things to make my face look longer.”

For more of Thiessen’s critiques of her hairstyles through the years, check out the entire video here!

Reporting by Mandie DeCamp