Tiffani Thiessen has a refreshing approach to aging: “not giving a s—t.”

Thiessen, 49, explained during the Friday, August 11, episode of the “Good Instincts” podcast that she feels “so much more at ease” about growing older than she did 10 years ago.

“When I was turning 40, I felt like I had more personal pressure on myself to look the best I could,” Thiessen said. “At 50, I feel very confident in knowing that I’m doing the best I can. I’m trying [to be an example of] a good sense of self to show my daughter that I take care of myself, I go to the gym … I feel so much more at ease now than I did 10 years ago.” (Thiessen and husband Brady Smith — who wed in 2005 — share daughter Harper, 13, and son Holt, 8.)

Thiessen said she credits the sentiment to “me not giving not giving a s—t or it’s just me growing up.” She went on to share, “Yes, I think people will say things, you know … and maybe expect me to look a certain way, yes, but I mean, it’s just not realistic. I can only age the way I’m going to age, right?”

She added, “I’m taking care of myself and doing things that I know will benefit the outside exterior of myself … but yeah, those people don’t know what’s happening on the inside, right? [That’s] important because that’s what actually helps the outside.”

Thiessen’s attitude isn’t the only thing keeping her looking and feeling healthy. The actress is also a big proponent of mindful eating.

Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to promote her upcoming cookbook, Here We Go Again, which she penned with Rachel Holtzman.

“Let’s stop wasting food, people!” she captioned the social media post. “My new cookbook, #HereWeGoAgain, is meant to help you make magic out of your leftovers so you can stretch your food and your budget.”

Throughout the summer, Thiessen has been sharing innovative ways to repurpose food, including bread and vegetables. In July, she demonstrated how to make a “Clear-Out-the-Fridge Pasta Salad,” which included zucchinis and other greens she already had at home.

Here We Go Again will hit bookshelves on September 26. The release follows Thiessen’s 2019 children’s book, You’re Missing It!, and her 2018 cookbook, Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours.