Trixie Mattel Calls Out Kylie Jenner for Copying Her Lipstick Packaging

Trixie Mattel isn’t all too happy with the Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day collection. The 32-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race alum called out Kylie Jenner after noticing that her new lipgloss packaging is nearly identical to that of her own.

Mattel, who launched Trixie Cosmetics in 2019, has become known for her heart-shaped lipgloss containers. After seeing that the Kylie Cosmetics limited-edition Valentine’s Day shades had the same shape, she took to TikTok to call out the 24-year-old beauty boss.

“Kylie I’m calling the police,” she captioned a video of herself applying her own lipgloss in front of an image of the reality star’s latest drop. Her followers quickly came to her defense, with many labeling the saga “#glossgate.”

Fast forward to Monday, January 31, and Kylie Cosmetics shared an image of the Valentine’s Day lipglosses to their Instagram page. Fans wasted no time calling out the similarities between the two brands.

“I think Miss Mattel did it better,” a user wrote, while another said, “Lmao this is literally Trixie’s idea so sad” Someone else quipped: “OMG the @trixiemattel line is so cute.”

“This is stock packaging,” a source told Us Weekly about the lipsticks. “There are many other brands that have the same packaging — it’s standard for heart shaped lipgloss. It’s the same as any beauty brand with product and the packaging that’s used. There’s only a limited design.”

While drama surrounding the lipglosses are certainly generating buzz, there are a handful of additional products being featuring in Jenner’s Valentine’s Day drop.

From a 12-pan eyeshadow palette with a mix of mattes and shimmers to a pair of false eyelashes, the limited-edition collection is nothing if not comprehensive.

Jenner even posed for a photo shoot for the drop pre-pregnancy. In the images, she wore pink and red lingerie with matching gloves and red strappy sandals. When it came to her makeup, she went with a pink and red cut crease and over-lined lip.

This marks the third limited-edition collection since Kylie Cosmetics relaunched in May 2021 as a clean brand. “Innovation has come far in the past few years. When creating this line, it was so important to me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but to never sacrifice performance,” the Kylie Skin founder said in a July 2021 press release.

She relaunched with 30 high glosses, 32 matte liquid lipsticks, nine lip liners, four lip blushes and her OG lip kits. She went on to launch a 24K Birthday collection, Nightmare on Elm Street drop and, now, the Valentine’s Day line.