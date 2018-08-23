Friends, the time has come to say goodbye. After rocking our collective worlds and inspiring Us all to get a little more … naked, Urban Decay is discontinuing the original Naked Palette. It had a good eight-year run.

If your heart just sunk a little, that’s totally understandable. The OG better-than-basics shimmering palette filled with neutrals has sold upwards of 30 million units since 2010 and driven over a billion dollars in sales for the entire Naked franchise. People love the stuff — so much that it basically sparked a new category for neutrals industry-wide, not just for Urban Decay.

But fret not, you can still get the neutral all-rounder for a limited time. Urban Decay is honoring the cult fave with an exclusive sale starting today, which will last until it sells out … forever.

Before your start pouring one out for your makeup homie, there’s more. Urban Decay also created a tribute video for the eyeshadow palette that changed it all featuring some of the biggest names in beauty including Kandee Johnson, Christen Dominique, Katy DeGroot, Shayla Mitchell and Chrisspy as well as Urban Decay Brand Ambassador Nicole Richie. And they all pay their respects to the legendary palette like only these over-the-top folks can!

Hint: they have a legit glam funeral that’s chockablock filled with tons of UD puns referencing the tongue-in-cheek names of the individual shades and, of course, jokes related to nudity. Check it out here, then shop before it’s too late!

