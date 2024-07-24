In the search for the perfect product to imitate those lip fillers you can’t quite commit to, one is often left wondering, is it really working, or is it just burning?

In this episode of Breaking Beauty, Crista Lacqua and Robyn Merrett try out Charlotte Tilbury’s proposed solution to the lip plumping predicament: the Big Lip Plumpgasm. The Plumpgasm gloss is the newest addition to her iconic Pillow Talk collection, and is offered in shades fair to medium and medium to deep.

The gloss is formulated with “heat and ice technology,” collageneer and hyaluronic acid for moisturization. Crista suggests layering the gloss over Pillow Talk lip liner, but tests the product on its own first for the full effect. Like any plumping product, Robyn tells Us the Plumpgasm definitely has “a little sting to it,” but Crista claims “it’s not uncomfortable.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s plumping my lips but it definitely makes them appear slightly fuller,” said Crista, declaring the product a “slay.”

With try-on and shade matching technology to help buyers decide, the Plumpgasm is easy to purchase. The gloss, which sells for $35, claims to make lips 93 percent plumper upon initial application. Its hydrating formula promises 25 percent more plump, hydrated lips after two weeks of use.

