When e.l.f. said “eyes, lips, face,” they must have been talking about their new monochromatic multi-stick. In this episode of Breaking Beauty, Us Weekly senior editors Robyn Merrett and Crista Lacqua try out the new multipurpose product that triples as a blush, eyeshadow and lip tint.

“Great for travel” and “really affordable” at only $5, Robyn approves of the product before even unboxing it. Testing the cream-to-powder product as a blush, she uses the shade Bronzed Cherry for a “more pigmented” glow.

Crista opted for the shade Sparkling Rose. “Less is more,” she says, declaring the product perfect for a “sun-kissed” summer look. The lightweight formula gives the skin a natural glow without the grease. The soft blush of a sunburn without suffering the damage to your skin? We’re “obsessed!”

The multi-stick is available in eight shades with a virtual try-on available online. Blendable with your hands or a brush for easy application — and a sleek travel size available for touch-ups on the go — it’s a “must-have” for an under five-minute makeup routine.

Watch the video above to hear more about why our editors declared the e.l.f. monochromatic multi-stick a “slay.”