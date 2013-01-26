Vanessa Hudgens Chops Off Her Hair: “Short Hair, Don’t Care!”

Vanessa Hudgens is getting ready for spring! The actress, who stars alongside Selena Gomez and James Franco in the upcoming film Spring Breakers, cut her long dark hair into a short, sassy new 'do.

"Short hair, don't care!" Hudgens, 24, wrote on her blog Thursday, Jan. 24, with a picture of her shoulder-length, layered hairstyle. But she does seem to care a little bit, asking fans for their input: "What do you guys think of my new do?"

That same day, Hudgens attended the L'Amour by Nanette Lepore for JCPenny launch party at Good Units at Hudson Hotel in NYC. At the event, the actress chatted with Us Weekly about her ideal Valentine's Day: spending it by herself!

"Last year I had the best Valentine's Day. I was in Paris by myself and had mimosas, truffled eggs and croissants for breakfast and went shopping. It was one of the best Valentine's Day I ever had. So I'm spreading to the world [that] Valentine's Day needs to be about yourself," she told Us. "You need to love yourself, take care of yourself. Because if you don't love yourself, how are you going to love anybody else?"

Regardless of that philosophy, Hudgens isn't single — dating actor Austin Butler since September of 2011. (She was previously in a longterm relationship with High School Musical costar Zac Efron from 2007 to 2010.) But she apparently won't be pushing Butler, 21, to do anything romantic for her on the holiday. "Of all days, that's the day you should take for yourself," she mused to Us.

