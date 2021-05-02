Vanessa Lachey: What’s in My Bag?

You name it, Vanessa Lachey has it. “Keep in mind, I am a mom of three,” notes the TV personality, who shares Camden, 8, Brooklyn, 6, and Phoenix, 4, with hubby Nick Lachey. “Whenever Nick grabs [my purse], he’s like, ‘What do you have in here?!’ I’m like, ‘Everything!’”

Watch the video above and keep scrolling to learn what Vanessa, 40, carries in her Givenchy bag.

Case in Point

“I like pouches because things get lost in [my] bag. The Mrs. Lachey [one] is my mommy pouch. There’s extra masks for each kid, crayons with paper, cars, a fingerboard — anything to keep them busy.”

Take Note

“Because I have so many things going on, I have a notebook. I write things that I need to do or remember, and then cross them out. This list keeps me sane.”

Plain and Simple

“My little Chanel wallet [is great] because I can put it in a clutch or in my Vanessa pouch. I [like to keep] things simplistic.”

Say Cheese

“There’s always three snacks — Simply Cheetos are Brooklyn’s favorites. Camden can open his [pack on his own], Phoenix needs help and Brooklyn’s working on it.”

On Call

“I always carry a Total Wireless card. This is great for when we’re traveling.”

What else is inside Vanessa’s bag? Jaanuu masks; two prepackaged black masks; an iPhone in a personalized Mark and Graham case; Aquaphor; a copy of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter; a copy of The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle; Little Pim board books; a camo-style pouch; tissues; Wet Ones; Purell packets; LivOn Laboratories Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C packets; animal floss sticks; hair ties; pen; orange highlighter; Lego blocks; Band-Aids and Neosporin.