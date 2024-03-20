Get Venus Williams’ Miami Open Style With This $27 Lookalike Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you’re on or off the court, Venus Williams’ style is major wardrobe inspiration.

The tennis star competed in a singles match at the Miami Open on Tuesday, March 19. The match actually saw a cat run across the court at one point, but the adorable intruder wasn’t the only thing we found to be super cute.

Williams wore a sleeveless navy bodysuit with white piping along with her white pleated skirt, visor and sneakers. This bodysuit, which was released via a collaboration with her brand, EleVen, and Lacoste, is no longer available. But we found a top that can help you get the look!

Get the Move With You Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Padded Tank Top (originally $32) now starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Williams even previously wore the same bodysuit while competing at the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month in California — making Us want it all the more. Luckily, we spotted this Move With You top on Amazon, which we can wear for sports and more.

Like Williams’ bodysuit, this top features a square neckline and a white contrast trim that defines the bust. It even comes in navy! You can grab it in eight other colors as well, including lovely shades like apricot and purple. It also has removable padding and double-layered fabric so you can go bra-free underneath.

Think you might want something a little different? Maybe something less cropped or something in black? Not to worry. We’ve picked out seven other similar options below for you to peruse!

Shop more similar styles we love:

Not your style? Explore more Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!