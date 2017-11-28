This Angel isn’t keeping any secrets! Tonight’s the night of the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and model Josephine Skriver stopped by Us Weekly to tell us what it takes to walk the walk of a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Watch the video to hear all her hair and beauty tips and tricks!

Her DIY Beauty Must-Have

“I won’t ever leave the house without a little bit of coconut oil,” she says. “It’s perfect for anything dry. It’s perfect for taking makeup off. It’s a natural, good product for me to use on everything.”

The Secret To Her Perfect Skin

“I like to run an ice cube over my face in the morning, it kind of tightens everything, and de-puffs it,” she explains. “We all wake up with that tired face. Even as an angel, you’re still a human, you still have to do tricks and that really helps.”

Her Clear-Complexion Move

“Drink a lot of water. I see such a difference in my skin. I’m not talking about drinking four bottles … I’m talking about drinking eight,” she advises. “Because your skin will thank you!”

The Must-Have That’s Always On Her

“A hair-tye is my favorite thing. You can do everything with it,” Skriver, 24, told Us. If it’s windy, and it’s too much, you can pull it up. You can braid it. For me, I always have a hair-tye on my wrist.

Her Celeb Beauty Crush

“I wish I could look like J-Lo for the rest of my life. I feel like she must be an alien. She never ages, I don’t know how she’s doing it. She’s always keeping it super classy and just fun and super sexy.” She adds, “And Jennifer Aniston. She keeps it more natural and ages very gracefully.”

Her Stance on Scent

“I feel mostly naked without my fragrance. I can’t walk out the door [without it],” the model explains. “I almost feel more naked than with no clothes on. It makes me feel me.”

How She Keeps Shine At Bay

“I always have blotting papers with me. If you keep putting powder, at some point it gets to heavy,” the Angel tells Us. “Even if you don’t have that, just go into the bathroom, take a napkin and dab [your face]. Because we all have natural oils that just come out.”

Tune in to CBS to catch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, November 28, at 10/9 c.

