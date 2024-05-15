The Victoria’s Secret Fashion show is coming back bigger and better.

On Wednesday, May 15, the official Victoria’s Secret Instagram account shared that the brand’s 2024 fashion show will include feathers, extravagance and more over-the-top pieces that the 2023 show did not include. “We’ve read the comments and heard you. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is ✨ BACK ✨ and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more! Stay tuned…it only gets more iconic from here. 🪽#VSFashionShow,” the brand captioned the post.

Fans were quick to share their reactions in the comments section. “Back as in back back like wings and lingerie or back as in that terrible fashion show that was just aired on Amazon?” one follower asked. Victoria’s Secret replied, “Back back.” Another fan gushed, “This brings me so much joy you have no idea.”

In the clip accompanying the announcement, Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel was seen texting “The VS Squad,” telling the models to get to the “runway.”

“This fall pack your wings,” she wrote.

While the lingerie brand’s 2023 show was much more inclusive than their past runways, fans were disappointed that the models were not sporting the iconic angel wings.

Instead, Victoria’s Secret “reimagined” their past shows into a feature film that followed a “group of 20 innovative global creatives from the vibrant cities of Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo,” per a press release statement. Models including Melissa Valdes, Korty, and Aoi Yamada were included in the film.

In 2019, Victoria’s Secret canceled their show due to declining sales and backlash facing the company’s lack of diversity. Models including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Gisele Bündchen, Tyra Banks and more have all walked the brand’s catwalk.