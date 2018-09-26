Wendi-McLendon Covey: What's in My Bag?

Wendi McLendon-Covey keeps her totes neat and tidy. Except for the time “one of my cats took a crap in my gym bag,” says the star of ABC’s The Goldbergs (season 6 premieres Wednesday, September 26, at 8 p.m.). Otherwise, she notes, “once a week, I clean it with an itty-bitty vacuum.”

The actress, 48, wed to Greg Covey, shows Us her goods.

Precious Jewel

“On my keychain, I have a citrine crystal in a tiny cage. It’s for protection and good vibes. I love the healing power of crystals.”

Picture This

“I keep this little photo album with pictures of my husband as a baby up to sixth grade. And I have pictures of my babies — my cats!”

Saving Face

“My skin is hypersensitive, so I use powdered sunscreen by Colorescience. I don’t know how I lived without it.”

Luck Be a Lady

“In my wallet, I carry a mini good luck coin a child costar gave me in a movie six years ago. I also have tons of cash — like heaps! No, but actually, I have a good amount.”

Canna-best

“I always have a CBD oil facial spray by Mary’s Nutritionals. I really keep it for when my skin breaks out in hives, which is a daily thing. I spritz it on, and it really calms the inflammation.”

What else is inside her Dooney & Bourke? A Deux Lux wallet; a Samsung Galaxy in a black studded case from Etsy; cheap black earbuds; a black makeup pouch; a Pout Pump by Diva Stuff; a Shu Uemura eyelash curler; a Dr. Hauschka Compact Powder; a Mason Pearson hair brush; a Visa; a California ID; receipts; a Ralph’s card; a Pavilion card; a CVS ExtraCare card; a Duane Reade card; a Sephora card; a SAG card; Wet Ones; an anti-bacterial spray; hair clips; a black Five Star notebook; Tea Tree Therapy Toothpicks in cinnamon, and Colgate Wisps.

