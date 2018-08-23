Who Wore It Best: Celebs in Color, Dickies Pants and Rachel Zoe Pantsuits

Here at Us Weekly, we love a fashion face off. So much that we have an entire section of the pages of our magazines dedicated to Who Wore It Best. But this week we have a treat for you: Us Weekly video correspondent Christina Garibaldi, beauty director Gwen Flamberg and guest panelist Natalie Lim Suarez of Natalie Off Duty got together to mix wine and fashion and bring Who Wore It Best from the pages of the magazine to life as part of our Kim Crawford‘s Wine With the Stars series. The ladies gabbed about all things working it — from accessories to the way the celebs styled their looks recently — all to get the bottom of who really wore their fashionable flare with the most pizzazz.

Up first: a Gen Z Yellow ALC floral asymmetrical gown worn by Gina Torres, Kristen Bell and Meghann Fahey. All of the ladies wore the dresses differently with their own unique touches to the look. There was one thing in common though: The ladies who used a pop of color whether on the lip (Bell) or with their shoes (Fahey) certainly made an impression on the panel. But the pop of Fahey’s red shoe made the Bold Type star the winner of round one.

In round two, we have a lot of fashion heavy hitters: Zoe Kravitz, Kaia Gerber and Kourtney Kardashian. The twist is that they are all wearing $20 Dickies pants. The clear winner of this round, though, was Gerber thanks to her cute and fitted Supreme crop top and the adorable chain that she added for an extra punk touch.

For round three it was Victoria Justice and Rachel Zoe both wearing — plot twist — white Rachel Zoe-designed pantsuits. And surprise, surprise, it was Zoe across the board for our panel of fashionistas, who agreed her choice of a simple oversized necklace to amp up the look that really sealed the deal.

And that’s just a taste because there’s a fourth round features Patricia Clarkson, Laura Dern and Rebecca Romijn all wearing chic cobalt Stella McCartney. Who wore it best? You’ll have to watch and see for yourself!

