Maya Hawke doesn’t leave her undergarments up to chance at photoshoots.

“When you’re working in this industry you often have to put on clothes that are not your clothes,” Hawke said during a Wednesday, May 29, episode of GQ’s “10 Things I Can’t Live Without” series. “People often forget to bring clothes that work for women with boobs, or bras for women with boobs, so I’ve learned that you must bring your own.”

The actress then held up her favorite bra, which she found at a now-closed underwear shop in Woodstock, New York, eight years ago. “This is the perfect bra,” she gushed of the black garment featuring thick straps and floral embroidery. “It’s perfect. It’s supportive. It gives you differentiation and shape. It has no underwire but it doesn’t make that uni-boob effect. It’s just a perfect bra.”

Bras aren’t the only type of garment Hawke is particular about. She revealed she has a “large collection of striped shirts.”

“Most of them are vintage but this is a perfect black and white striped shirt,” she said while showing off a loosely fitted white top featuring black horizontal stripes, a scoop neck and long sleeves. “It is maybe the most important thing to me, clothing wise,” she said, joking that she and the garment have a “very happy marriage” together.

Hawke loves striped shirts so much that she’s releasing one as part of her merch collection for her upcoming album, Chaos Angel.

The red top features white stripes and “Maya Hawke Chaos Angel” embroidered in black cursive letters on the chest. Fans can preorder the shirt to ship on Friday, May 31, the same day that her third studio album drops.

Chaos Angel features nine pop songs. Ahead of the album’s release, she dropped a single and music video for her track “Missing Out” in February.