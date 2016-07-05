Just the two of them! Willow Smith and her father, Will, had a sweet daddy-daughter date at the Chanel couture show in Paris Tuesday, July 5.

Willow, who is a Chanel ambassador and the face of Chanel eyewear, rocked a teal pantsuit by the brand, which featured a belted zip-up vest and matching pants, and paired it with white-and-burgundy brogues. She accessorized with leather fingerless gloves and dark sunglasses, just like Karl Lagerfeld's. Lagerfeld even posed for pictures with her and the actor backstage. Willow also glammed up in blue by swiping on shimmery ice blue eye shadow.

“#blackgirlmagic,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her look.

The “Why Don’t You Cry” singer, 15, explained to The Telegraph how she chose her front row outfit. “I went to the Chanel house and looked at a few options,” she said. “I love leather. It looks like another take on a motorcycle suit but I thought it was very youthful, and the gloves are super futuristic.”

While Willow went colorful, Will opted to go monochrome. The Concussion star, 47, sported a black blazer and matching crewneck underneath. And instead of his Fresh Prince of Bel Air–era Jordans, Will, who sat next to Jessica Chastain, rocked a simple pair of black high tops with a white sole.

For Willow, the show wasn’t all about the fashion. “It’s not every day that a 15-year-old black girl with dreads gets elected to be a Chanel ambassador,” she told The Telegraph. “I know a lot of girls who look like me feel that they’re not beautiful and feel like they don’t have a place in the media or a place in the world. I want them to know that’s not true, and if you’re confident and you love yourself, then everything you see, your perception, will start to change and you’ll see things differently. I want to show those girls that they might not think they’re beautiful but they are.”

