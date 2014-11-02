Erika Christensen: What’s In My Bag?

There’s something a little fishy about the contents of Erika Christensen‘s, 32, Kletterwerks backpack. “I always have a can of sardines,” cracks the star of NBC’s Parenthood (Thursdays, 10 P.M.). It’s the tiniest, most efficient, beautiful meal. There’s so much protein.” What else — besides the requisite Orbit gum — is the Seattle native hauling around town?

Safety First

“My bike is my main form of transportation, so I’ve got a red clip-on taillight. Sometimes, my boyfriend [cyclist Cole Maness, 36] and I do evening rides to the movies or grocery store.”

Sharp Idea

“I carry a pocketknife that Cole gave me. He said it’s bad luck to give a knife as a gift and wanted me to buy it for a penny. I bought it with a kiss instead.”



PHOTOS: Hollywood’s Grossest Kisses in 2009

Golden Arches

“I can’t live without my blonde Anastasia eyebrow pencil. I’m completely happy to be seen without my makeup as long as I have my brows filled in.”

Specs Appeal

“When we wrapped last season, [Parenthood creator and writer] Jason Katims gave me a gift card for Warby Parker eyewear. I haven’t used it yet, even though I completely tend to one day. That’s why it’s on hand!”

Inside Scoop

“My iPhone goes with me everywhere, and I’m a huge fan of Yelp. I post tips but not actual reviews. I’m not trying to take over Yelp — I just want a presence.”