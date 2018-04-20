Coachillin! Social media maven and it-girl Jenn Im took a quick break from capturing pics to show Stylish exactly what goes into mastering Coachella. You may know her from her YouTube channel, ClothesEncounters, which she started in 2010. Or if you happened to be at Coachella’s first weekend this year, you might have caught her out and about snapping pics with other influencers like Stephanie Villa (A.K.A. Soothingsista), Rocky Barnes and Janice Joostemaa. Between hanging with friends, snacking on great food, and sipping on drinks (all while looking her absolute best,) Im showed off her style by rocking her recently launched vintage-inspired Eggie festival collection with prices all under $100. But what really goes on during a day at the festival? She took Us along for a day to find out — and gave all her music festival survival tricks along the way! Spoiler alert: Snoop Dogg plays a major role.

Waking Up and Staying Hydrated and Full

For the final day of the fest, Im realized how important it is to get her vitamin C in. “To prep for the last day of Coachella, I had a glass of orange juice and waited on more food to arrive to avoid any hangry-ness throughout the day!,” she said.

Hanging Out and Resting Up

Im also noted how important it is to have some downtime, so after fueling up the star chilled out. “I hung out at the house in the Red Handed Baby T from my EGGIE line and munched on my favorite snack,” she dished.

Dancing Time

After she was all energized, Im headed to Revolve Festival. “It was time for a little boogie with my man!,” the star exclaimed.

Outfit Switch Up

To make sure she got in the most fashion forward looks possible, Im opted for an outfit change while celebrating at Revolve Festival.

More Dancing (But This Time With Her Girls)

Snoop Dogg brought out more dance moves for Im. “I loved dancing to his set with my girls Camila Coelho and Rocky Barnes.

Made It to the Festival

After pre-partying, Im headed over to the festival and hydrated again. “I finally made it to Coachella and I grabbed a quick drink at the Rose Garden,” she said.

Kick Off Your Kicks!

Running around all day can make a girl tired! “After a long day, I gave my feet a break while waiting for Odesza to come perform,” she revealed.

