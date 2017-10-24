Let’s all bow down to Zendaya for being our favorite hair chameleon! The former Disney star rocked a fierce voluminous afro hairstyle to the InStyle Awards on Monday, October 23, where she accepted the Style Star Award.

The 21-year-old chose a tulle ombre couture dress from Schiaparelli’s Fall 2017 Couture collection, but it was her hair transformation that turned heads. Just one day before the InStyle awards, Zendaya showed off a retro inspired bob at the GLSEN Respect Awards and a bouffant hair style the week before.

We love that the only thing predictable about Zendaya’s constantly-changing look is that you know it’ll be fabulous. While accepting the award from her stylist Law Roach, the actress explained why she never worries what anyone says about her about style.

“Fashion has given me that vehicle to not care. Literally, the only opinion that should matter when you step outside the house or when you wear something and you put something on when you look in the mirror should be your own,” she told the star-studded crowd at the Getty Center. “I thank you for pushing me to be confident and pushing me to take chances.”

“We should stop living by the definitions that other people give us and live our own. That’s what fashion has allowed me to do,” she added. “Continue, every single one of you, to be extraordinary and brilliant and unique in your own way because that’s what the world needs right now, is people who are exactly who they are. Continue to do you and don’t let anyone stop that shine.”

Case in point? Zendaya practices what she preaches. After Fashion Police host Giuliana Rancic made fun of the dreadlocks she wore at the 2015 Oscars, saying they smelled like “patchouli oil” or “weed”, Zendaya defended herself. “There is already harsh criticism of African American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair,” she wrote in an eloquent Instagram post. “To me locs are a symbol of strength and beauty, almost like a lion’s mane.”

We love how Zendaya celebrates her culture through her hair — shine on!

