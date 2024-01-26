Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Zooey Deschanel seriously slayed a monochromatic moment.

The New Girl actress, who’s in Paris for Haute Couture Week, attended the Patou show on Thursday, January 25. She wore a royal blue pullover sweater with a chunky knit, pairing it with a lighter blue miniskirt. She also added on blue tights, blue heels and, you guessed it, a blue bag to complete the look.

Winter often has us falling back on black and gray clothing, but a bold pop of blue could be just the thing to pull anyone out of a style slump. Let’s start with a sweater like Deschanel’s!

This woven blue sweater is "super, super soft" and "super, super warm." It plays with a variety of chunky knit patterns, sealing things in with ribbing at the neckline, cuffs and hem.

Amazon shoppers are “delightfully surprised” by this woven blue sweater, calling it “super, super soft” and “super, super warm.” It plays with a variety of chunky knit patterns, sealing things in with ribbing at the neckline, cuffs and hem.

This pullover comes in the perfect bright hue of royal blue. Take a cue from Deschanel and pair it with any other cerulean or sapphire shade in your closet, or keep it simple, maybe with black leggings and your favorite booties.

Want to see some other sweater styles we spotted for a different take on this look? Check out what else we deemed cart-worthy below!

