Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Zooey Deschanel Rocks Royal Blue for Paris Fashion Week — Get the Look

By
Zooey Deschanel at Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2024.
Zooey Deschanel at Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2024.Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Zooey Deschanel seriously slayed a monochromatic moment.

The New Girl actress, who’s in Paris for Haute Couture Week, attended the Patou show on Thursday, January 25. She wore a royal blue pullover sweater with a chunky knit, pairing it with a lighter blue miniskirt. She also added on blue tights, blue heels and, you guessed it, a blue bag to complete the look.

Winter often has us falling back on black and gray clothing, but a bold pop of blue could be just the thing to pull anyone out of a style slump. Let’s start with a sweater like Deschanel’s!

Zooey Deschanel at Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2024.
Zooey Deschanel at Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2024. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
See it!

Get the Aelfric Eden Oversized Knit Sweater for just $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers are “delightfully surprised” by this woven blue sweater, calling it “super, super soft” and “super, super warm.” It plays with a variety of chunky knit patterns, sealing things in with ribbing at the neckline, cuffs and hem.

This pullover comes in the perfect bright hue of royal blue. Take a cue from Deschanel and pair it with any other cerulean or sapphire shade in your closet, or keep it simple, maybe with black leggings and your favorite booties.

Women sitting on exercising bikes in gym, side view

Deal of the Day

This No. 1 Bestselling Sports Bra Is the Only Workout Top You Need — 32% Off View Deal

Aelfric Eden Oversized Knit Sweater Solid Vintage Pullover Sweater Unisex Woven Crewneck Knitted Tops Khaki
Aelfric Eden

Aelfric Eden Oversized Knit Sweater

$53
See it!

Want to see some other sweater styles we spotted for a different take on this look? Check out what else we deemed cart-worthy below!

Shop more royal blue sweaters we love:

PRETTYGARDEN Puff Sleeve Sweatshirt for women Fall Fashion 2023 Trendy Cute Crewneck Quilted Pullover Winter Clothes (Bright Blue,L)
PRETTYGARDEN
You save: 7%

Prettygarden Puff-Sleeve Pullover

$38$41
See it!
BTFBM Women's Half Zip Pullover Fall Winter Sweaters Casual Long Sleeve V Neck Loose Slouchy Ribbed Knit Jumper Tops(Solid Royal Blue, Medium)
BTFBM

BTFBM Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover Sweater

$42
See it!
QINSEN Ribbed Cropped Sweater for Women Oversized Mock Neck Long Sleeve Casual Knit Pullover Tops Blue S
QINSEN

Qinsen Mock-Neck Cropped Sweater

$37
See it!

Not your style? Explore more sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

In this article

1260376049zooey deschanel 206

Zooey Deschanel

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!