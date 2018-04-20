Guys, it’s that time of year again: it’s 4/20 an annual day of revelry (or mellow relaxation) for fans of the ganga. And while cannabis is not yet legal in all 50 states, use of CBD (a cannabinoid sibling of THC) is legal in most states. The best part? CBD, unlike its infamous sibling THC, does not induce a state of euphoria or cause you to get high at all, while still having a ton of health benefits.

At the end of 2017, the World Health Organization concluded that the compound does have health benefits and may be helpful in treating anxiety and depression as well as helping with internal inflammation and pain. Luckily for Us, it’s become beauty’s next big obsession, cropping up in face oils, mascara, high-tech wellness stickers — and even in daily supplements.

Check out the Stylish guide to CBD products, shop and go on and vibrate at a higher frequency.