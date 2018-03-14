While we all may not be able to have a super chic baby shower like Khloe Kardashian, at least we can shop like her! The reality star partnered with Amazon Baby Registry to curate her must-have products for new mom and baby. Her sister Kourtney, who just so happens to be a mom of three, helped put together the super comprehensive registry, which includes everything from baby wipes and chic diaper caddies to nipple and stretch mark creams. On Instagram, the first time mom-to-be shared that registering with Amazon, which anyone can do using the “Universal Registry” feature on the site, helped her stay organized and streamline the process. So whether you’re in the market for a new swaddle blanket, a cute onesie or post-pregnancy skincare, Khloe’s got you covered. Keep scrolling for some of her best finds!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.