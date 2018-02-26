Three cheers for the red, white and blue! Ivanka Trump led the U.S. delegation at the 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday, February 25, in PyeongChang, South Korea, capping off a three-day trip to the country that included cheering on Team U.S.A. and meeting with government leaders. The fashion-forward First Daughter was ever stylish throughout her stay, sporting a series of Americana dresses, coats and winter-weather gear as she posed with U.S. medal winners and dined with dignitaries. Keep scrolling for all of Trump’s patriotic ensembles!