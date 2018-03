After the party comes the afterparty — or parties in this case — as well as the major hair and beauty moments. From Emily Ratajkowski’s low-key renaissance inspired hair and makeup (that loose braid, though) to Halsey’s electric blue rimmed eyes and Marilyn Monroe-redux hair, the 2018 Oscars afterparties glam was nothing to scoff at. See our favorite hair and makeup looks from this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty.