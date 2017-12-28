New year, fresh start! If you’re looking to go the natural beauty route as part of your resolution, you could be feeling daunted. Luckily for Us, Tara Foley the founder of Follain sat down with us to talk all things au natural when it comes to your makeup and self-care products — and she even suggested what you should buy, too!



First thing’s first: what exactly is natural beauty. Clean beauty is synonymous with safe and effective products that contain only the highest quality and intentional ingredients. In other words, “Clean beauty products focus on wholesome ingredients that work in harmony with your body to do exactly what they’re supposed to without compromising your health,” says Foley.



Great, but what should you be avoiding in your beauty routine? Foley suggests starting out by reading ingredient labels for anything you buy. For her, the most important things to avoid as you get acclimated to natural beauty are synthetic fragrances, PEG compounds, SLS and SLES sulfates, triclosan and triclocarbon, petrolatum by-products and hydraquinone. Instead, look for products that contain the following ingredients: rosehip seed oil (to rejuvenate and bright skin), manuka honey (to calm redness and inflammation), seaweed (to hydrate and firm) and activated charcoal and clays (to draw out toxins).



Tempted to try it out for yourself? Shop Foley’s picks!

