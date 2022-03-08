The queen of country! Dolly Parton completely slayed the style scene while hosting the ACM Awards on Monday, March 7. The 76-year-old singer didn’t just deliver lots of laughs at the big event, she also served up a handful of fabulous fashion moments.

From her stunning red carpet gown to her metallic jumpsuit, she didn’t mess around with her wardrobe. But it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The “9 to 5” star has a reputation for taking the stage in glitzy, glamorous ensembles.

In a July 2019 Instagram post, she said, “I’ve always said, never leave a rhinestone unturned. Pretty sure I’ve stayed true to that, especially when it comes to fashion.” And if tonight’s lineup of fabulous outfits was any indication, it’s a safe to say that the star has lived up to her iconic claim.

The “Jolene” singer’s love for being overdone goes way back. In a June 2021 interview with WSJ. Magazine, Parton explained that her affinity for being extra actually originates from her hometown: Locust Ridge, Tennessee.

“My own over exaggerated look came from a series place I’ve often spoken about: the town tramp in our little country hometown. They called her trash, but to me she was absolutely beautiful,” she said in the interview. “She wore colorful patchwork skirts and pretty blouses and showed a little cleavage and had red nails and piled up blonde hair and red lipstick and high heels.”

She continued: “She was the prettiest thing I’d ever seen. When everybody would say, ‘Oh, she’s just trash,’ I’d say, ‘Well, trash is what I’m going to grow up to be.’”

While it’s safe to say that in the years that have passed Parton has mastered the art of dressing bright and bold, we’d be remiss not to mention the ever-important role of her creative director Steve Summers, who has worked with the country star for decades.

Even though Parton’s on-stage outfits are custom, Summers gets the basics for the pieces at an affordable price. In a 2019 interview with Sounds Like Nashville, he revealed that a handful of Parton’s clothes are from Target.

“I buy lots of pants there … I may have to do a little nip or tuck here and there. The funny thing about Dolly is she doesn’t care where things come from. It makes no difference to her. She is not a brand conscious person at all. What she is worried about is, ‘Do I look good in it and am I comfortable?’ She could care less with where it came from or who made it,” he explained.

To see all of the fabulous creations he whipped up for the ACM Awards, keep scrolling. Us Weekly’s Stylish rounded up Parton’s best looks from the evening, ahead.