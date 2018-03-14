As the arrow-wielding, fierce fighting Lara Croft in the latest edition of Tomb Raider, Alicia Vikander expertly rocks tarnished tanks and cargo pants as she expertly saves the world. IRL, the Swedish beauty cleans up nicely and has been owning the red carpet in a series of drop dead gorgeous gowns for the film’s press tour. The Louis Vuitton ambassador has been adding some girlish charm to the hardcore role, wearing ruffle-embellished designs and pretty floral frocks, while inducing some subtle nods to her badass character with cool ponytails and crimson pouts. Keep scrolling to see all the killer looks!