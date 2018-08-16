The late great Aretha Franklin has passed away at the age of 76 on August 16. Her legacy lives on as being the Queen of Soul. She embodied everything needed for that title: the voice, the vibe, the moves and of course, the style.

Join us in looking back at Franklin’s most iconic fashion moments. And if you’re a fan you already know those looks will include feathers, ruffles and dazzling touches. From sold out concerts to presidential inaugurations, Franklin attended, her style had a voice of its own.

Scroll through and r-e-s-p-e-c-t the late Queen of Soul’s stylish ensembles.