The third time is a charm for Ashley Graham and luxury plus-size retailer Marina Rinaldi. The model has teamed up with the Italian brand (which is part of the Max Mara Fashion Group) yet again on a denim collection that is filled with wardrobe essentials (think: skinny jeans and denim jackets) and fashion-forward pieces (i.e. metallic bombers and studded pencil skirts) in sizes 8 to 24.

Inspired by the bohemian glamour of the 1970s, the spring-summer 2019 capsule includes dresses, skirts, double-breasted blazers and wide-leg trousers fashioned in vintage washes and adorned with sexy studs and more. In the campaign imagery, Graham rocks a full head of fierce disco-era ringlets and a bold red lip as she modernizes the Canadian tuxedo in chic denim-on-denim looks and shows Us all how to style jeans for both day and night.

Graham has served as the face of the ready-to-wear brand since spring 2017, and they took their relationship to the next level in spring 2018 with the debut of the model’s first co-branded collection. The line of simple yet sexy basics (read: leather wrap skirts, dark wash denim, bodysuits and more) that could be mixed and matched with ease launched in January 2018, and the partnership has only continued from there.

When you consider that Graham has already revolutionized the swimsuit and lingerie markets with her partnerships with Swimsuits For All and Addition Elle respectively, the denim collab — complete with slim, wide-leg and flare styles designed to complement curves — should come as no surprise.

Priced between $275 and $995, the Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi spring-summer 2019 denim collection is available now at us.MarinaRinaldi.com. Keep scrolling to see Graham modeling the pieces in the campaign!