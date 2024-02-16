Appa, yip yip! The cast of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender brought all the elements to the show’s red carpet premiere on Thursday, February 15.

Based on the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon of the same name, Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation. The live-action series is set to hit Netflix on Thursday, February 22.

On the carpet, Tarbell was definitely the belle of the ball, as she wore a striking blue, mermaid-fitted gown that was perfectly on theme with her character Katara, a water-bender. Her costars Cormier and Ousley both went for traditional robes at the carpet.

Another star who crushed the theme was Elizabeth Yu, the actress who plays Princess Azula. Wearing a gown reminiscent of Katniss Everdeen’s in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, her white gown ended in billows of red fabric, as if the dress itself had actually caught fire. It was a perfect choice for the actress behind the ruthless Fire Nation heir.

Yvonne Chapman, who portrays Avatar Kyoshi, brought some much-needed color to the event. Wearing a slimming dress that varied in shades of pink, green and white, her gown seemed to be a nod to her character’s mastery of all elements: fire, earth, water and air.

Scroll down to see all of the looks from Avatar: The Last Airbender’s red carpet premiere: