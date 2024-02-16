Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Cast of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Bring the Elements to the Red Carpet Premiere: See the Photos

By
The Cast of Avatar The Last Airbender Bring the Elements to the Red Carpet Premiere See the Photos 347 Arden Cho Gordon Cormier
13
Arden Cho, Gordon Cormier. Getty Images (2)

Appa, yip yip! The cast of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender brought all the elements to the show’s red carpet premiere on Thursday, February 15.

Based on the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon of the same name, Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation. The live-action series is set to hit Netflix on Thursday, February 22.

On the carpet, Tarbell was definitely the belle of the ball, as she wore a striking blue, mermaid-fitted gown that was perfectly on theme with her character Katara, a water-bender. Her costars Cormier and Ousley both went for traditional robes at the carpet.

Another star who crushed the theme was Elizabeth Yu, the actress who plays Princess Azula. Wearing a gown reminiscent of Katniss Everdeen’s in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, her white gown ended in billows of red fabric, as if the dress itself had actually caught fire. It was a perfect choice for the actress behind the ruthless Fire Nation heir.

amazon-gegekoko-oversized-t-shirt

Deal of the Day

On Sale! This Oversized Tee Might Be the Most Perfect T-Shirt to Ever Exist View Deal

Yvonne Chapman, who portrays Avatar Kyoshi, brought some much-needed color to the event. Wearing a slimming dress that varied in shades of pink, green and white, her gown seemed to be a nod to her character’s mastery of all elements: fire, earth, water and air.

Scroll down to see all of the looks from Avatar: The Last Airbender’s red carpet premiere:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!