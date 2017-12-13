Functional winter staples don’t have to be boring and Bella Hadid is the proof! The supermodel stepped out in NYC on Monday, December 11, wearing Louis Vuitton Platform Laureate Desert boots — essentially your classic winter boot with some majorly luxe upgrades. The exact boot that Bella rocked may be sold out, but Style found five similar styles for you to shop so you can rock killer winter-proof kicks like the fashion plate.

