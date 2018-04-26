Like Sharon Stone before her, Bella Hadid makes the case for pairing a classic white shirt with a more formal outfit. The twist: instead of a button down, Bella just expertly reached instead for the plain white tee. It’s a staple so wonderful that not only does everyone own one, but a band was named after it (remember the group behind “Hey There Delilah”?).

The supermodel made an appearance at the Being Serena premiere on Wednesday, April 25, in NYC with her older sister Gigi and while both ladies opted for menswear-inspired suiting (Gigi’s was colored and paired with a bralette), Bella left her blazer unbuttoned to reveal a crisp white cotton shirt. Comfortable, classic — and a fresh twist for a fancy look .

Which got Us to thinking — you can never have enough white tees. Not only should you own a few different cuts (you never know what the occasion might be or what you will need to pair them), but because they get discolored easily, you most certainly need more than one.

So, inspired by the supermodel, shop the best white t-shirts on the market and go on with your understated cool-girl model sex appeal.