Get ready to have the chicest vanity around! Oh-so-cute beauty brand Benefit Cosmetics has teamed up with millennial house wears fave PBteen on a collection of home decor (think: vanity chairs and mirrors), accessories (i.e. pillows, robes and mirrors) and travel bags (like makeup cases and luggage) that will make you want to get all glammed up.

Inspired by Benefit’s retro, San Francisco roots, the collab is filled with blush and rose gold tones, plush fabrics (hi, velvet!) and vintage motifs. Whether you’re looking to freshen up your bedroom with the Art Deco-inspired area rug and pastel pink vanity chair or want to completely revamp your makeup storage situation with the epic travel vanity trunk, glass shelving units and beauty organizers, the line is all about the glam.

Priced between $19.50 and $399, the collection will be available beginning Thursday, September 20, exclusively on the PBteen website. Keep scrolling to see our favorite pieces from the Benefit Cosmetics x PBteen line!