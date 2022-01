Valde Beauty Divine Collection: Rose Quartz

Enter the metaverse by purchasing this 3D Digital Creation from Valdé Beauty. Not only will you own the artwork, you’ll also get 11 luxe, refillable lipsticks from the brand, early access to upcoming collections and access to private chats with celebrity makeup artists. Just act fast, because there’s a limited number up for grabs.

$1,200, valdebeauty.com