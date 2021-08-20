Even if you have an overflowing closet (guilty!), it’s easy to feel like you have literally nothing to wear. Pants don’t match, color isn’t right, feels like you’re trying to hard — the list goes on.

That’s where bodysuits can swoop in and save the day. Not only are they are a wardrobe staple that can transcend any season, but they’re easy to toss on and walk out the door when end of summer plans await.

Because whether you want to layer a flattering basic under a blazer like a street style icon or simply slip on a statement piece with a pair of jeans a la Gigi Hadid, you can’t go wrong with a great bodysuit. And with so many options out there, there’s sure to be one that’ll work with your personal style and your price point.

If you’re starting your bodysuit collection from ground zero, then head over to Express to scoop up some high quality staples. If you’re only going to add one item to your cart, let it be the brand’s Body Contour High Compression Scoop Neck Thong Bodysuit.

Trust Us, you won’t have any regrets. With a sculpting fabric and flattering silhouette, this top, which is available in 12 different colors, will be your go-to for every occasion. Keep it casual with jean shorts or dress it up with paperbag pants and pair of strappy sandals.

And when temperature start to drop, transitioning the piece into your fall wardrobe is easy as can be. Just toss a leather jacket or a blazer over top!

On the hunt for a piece that’ll show just how well you keep up with the trends? Check out Intimissimi’s Color Stipes Tiziana Bodysuit. With stars like Rihanna, Vanessa Hudgens and Beyoncé embracing the knitted look, this fashion-forward rainbow number is an instant “add to cart.”

Of course, we also have to give a shoutout to Kim Kardashian’s Skims because not only are her brand’s bodysuits comfy as can be, but they’re available in basically every color, material and style. One we’re obsessed with at the current moment though is the Summer Mesh bodysuit in lilac swirl. Seriously, could it be any cuter?!

Whether you’re in the market for a casual layering piece or a statement top that’ll make you standout in a crowd, keep scrolling because Stylish has rounded up the best bodysuits out there to give your summer wardrobe a refresh.