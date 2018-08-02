August has arrived, which means summer’s hottest and most humid days are upon Us. Whether you’re headed for a getaway or sweating it out on your way to work, there is no better time to incorporate a face mist into your beauty routine. Known for their cooling, hydrating, makeup-setting and even sun-protecting powers, there is nothing more refreshing or skin-boosting than a morning, mid-day or evening spritz.

The beauty of a face mist is that there is no wrong way to use it. Apply first thing as a way to wake up tired skin. Refresh your makeup and get through that 4 p.m. lull with a spritz at your desk. Or end the day with mist after cleansing for a toner-like effect. While no two formulas are the same, the majority contain soothing and nourishing ingredients (think: rose water, hyaluronic acid and the like) and some up the ante with additional benefits like sunscreen and makeup setting. Keep scrolling to see our favorite beat-the-heat face mists for summer 2018!